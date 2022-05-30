Jury sent home overnight in Kildare man's dangerous driving causing death trial

The jury in the case of a truck driver who ran over and killed a cyclist has been sent home for the night.

The jury has been deliberating for two hours and 33 minutes in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Judge Elma Sheahan sent them home for the night shortly after 4pm on Monday.

David Morrissey (29), of Glendale Meadow, Leixlip, Co Kildare, has pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention, thereby causing the death of 19-year-old cyclist Harry Boland from Leeson Park in Donnybrook, Dublin, at the junction of Greenfield Park and the Stillorgan Road near RTÉ, on the afternoon of April 18, 2018.

The prosecution case is that Mr Morrissey should have known, by using all the mirrors on his construction site truck, that Mr Boland was to the left of him at the junction when he, Mr Morrissey, turned left, without, it is argued, showing sufficient care and attention.

The defence has argued that Mr Boland may have fallen off his bike accidentally and through no fault of Mr Morrissey, landing in front of the truck. It has submitted that he wasn't wearing a helmet and may have been listening to music on his phone at the time of the tragedy.

The jury will resume deliberations this Tuesday morning.