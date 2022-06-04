Kildare Animals in Need: Join KWWSPCA at June Fest this weekend!

The June Fest launches this weekend in Newbridge and the KWWSPCA are delighted to be part of this colourful festival.

We are holding a special dog day on Sunday, June 5, called the Bark in the Park. The Linear Park which runs along beside the Liffey is such a great asset for the people of Newbridge. We are lucky to have been given the entire park for our event and we have planned entertainment for everyone.

For young children there will be a treasure hunt around the park and face painting, welly throwing, games and art competitions.

For dogs there will be so many things to entertain them. We have a simple fun featured agility course, a doggy dash, dog fancy dress, waggiest tail and the high jump which always brings out the competitive spirit in both dogs and their owners.

We will have a tented village with lovely cakes, vet advice, grooming tips and information on wildlife . The park is perfect for a picnic and we are looking forward to a great day out for everyone. Admission is free and activities start at 11 am and end at 4pm.

Great news for Beag

In last week’s article we featured a lovely Jack Russell called Beag who attended a talk that we gave to Second Year students in the Naas Community College.

Beag was in our shelter waiting patiently for someone to adopt him.

Thankfully this adoring and friendly dog went to a really nice home in Ballymore Eustace at the weekend and is settling in well to his new home.

