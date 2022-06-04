Water supply restored to north Kildare area

File photograph
Leixlip residents have been advised not to be alarmed at discolouration in their water supply this evening after essential works were carried out in the area earlier today, Saturday, June 4.
Works were carried out at a water main in Louisa Bridge, and outages affected Leixlip Village, Louisa Bridge, Accommodation Road, the Liffey Bridge, Celbridge and surrounding areas.
According to Irish Water, the works finished this afternoon and supply returned to normal over the course of the afternoon.
"Water may appear discoloured at first on returning for those who were without water, but will run clear in a few minutes. Water supply may take longer to return for those on the extremities of the network or on higher ground. Irish Water would like to thank the community and businesses for their patience as we worked to restore water supply," said the company in a statement.
