PopUpArt exhibition as part of June Fest in Newbridge, Co Kildare, this month

PopUpArt will be popping up all over Newbridge during the month of June in conjunction with the June Fest.

Despite Covid-19, PopUpArt Newbridge had a very successful year in 2021 with the launch of their virtual gallery www.popupartnewbridge. com and four exciting and successful walk-in exhibitions during the year.

The objective of PopUpArtNewbridge is to enable ‘KildareConnected’ artists to have the opportunity to showcase their work to a wider audience than that previously available to them.

The group has had the the pleasure of offering over 90 local Kildare artists the opportunity to exhibit since its inception in 2018.

In conjunction with the June Fest, PopUpArt have been invited to showcase the work of a collective of some of its talented ‘KildareConnected’ artists in both the Riverbank Arts Centre and the Whitewater Shopping centre during the month of June.

Why not pop along and enjoy these amazing visual experiences, whilst support this eclectic and talented collective of ‘Kildare Connected’ artists, browse and chat with the artists with the option to purchase a piece of unique original art for yourself or the art lover in your life.

PopUpArt would like to take this opportunity to express its thanks and appreciation for the support of Kildare County Council who have supported this initiative since its launch in 2018.

Credit is also due to the Riverbank Arts Centre and Whitewater Shopping Centre who continue to support the group and the arts in general in County Kildare.

Exhibitions will be at the The Riverbank Arts Centre from June 2 to 25 and at the Whitewater Shopping Centre from June 4 to 18.

Exhibitions will also be available to view at the www.popupartnewbridge.com virtual online gallery.