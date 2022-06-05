Kill, Co Kildare, artist Lauren Wright showcases work on antibiotic resistant bacteria

Kill artist Lauren Wright has chosen a unique subject matter for her graduate showcase in the Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD) — the rise in antibiotic resistant bacteria.

The 24 year-old’s work for her masters degree will be part of the LSAD Graduate showcase which opened on Saturday, June 4 and runs until June 12.

“For the purpose of the degree I made an artistic response to research, which focused on the effects that the consumers are having on the rise in antibiotic resistant bacteria in the farming industry, as a result of our consumer habits and increasing intake of meat and dairy products, with diminishing care for where they are coming from,” said Lauren.

“I think it is important that we, as consumers, recognise the part that we play in the development of antibiotic resistant bacteria and how it will ultimately affect us.

“I made an artistic response to this research, creating a large body of ceramic hybrid forms, loosely based off of resistant bacteria forms and ox tongue forms.”

Some of Lauren's work which features in the showcase in the Limerick School of Art and Design. Lauren aims to highlight the rise in antibiotic resistant bacteria

When asked why she picked this particular topic, Lauren explained how she started to look at her own meat consumption and how multiple meats were being used in the fast food industry.

“My artwork, hybrid herd, focuses on contemporary issues of our time, investigating how our consumer choices are negatively impacting our environment.”

She said that; “the bacteria look harmless when they are in 2D on a page and I wanted to replicate how harmful they are and to show them as if they are coming to get us.”

She explained; “The aim of this work is to provoke changes in the way we think about what and how we consume and the impact it will have on human and animal health in the future.”

Lauren is concerned about what will happen as these bacteria become more resistant to antibiotics.

The former St Mary’s, Naas, Secondary School student, who moved to Limerick for her studies, has just completed her Masters and is moving to Vancouver in January to pursue her career.

Her parents, Sylvia and Brendan still live in the village of Kill.

The young student wanted to travel abroad once she finished studying.

“It’s an English speaking country, a lot of my friends will be going over at some stage and there is a great arts scene there,” she said.

Lauren is a mixed media artist who specialises in ceramics. She completed her BA(hons) in applied material cultures in the National College of Art and Design.

She has previously exhibited in Gallery Zosimus in Dublin, Ormston house in Limerick, Sculpture in context in the National Botanical Gardens Dublin and in NCAD.

She will be also taking part in the upcoming 192nd RHA Annual Exhibition at the Royal Hibernian Academy in Dublin which runs until August 12.

Excited by the future ahead, the Kill native wants to continue to exhibit her work.

Lauren’s showcase is located in the octagonal room just off the main gallery space in the main building of LCAD and runs from June 4 until June 12.