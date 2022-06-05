Kildare's Little Way Cancer Centre teams up with Naas Park Run

The Little Way Cancer Centre in Clane has teamed up with Naas Park Run for 5K Your Way — Move Against Cancer.

The series of runs/walks were launched last Saturday, May 28 at Naas Racecourse.

This is a community-based initiative to encourage those living with and beyond cancer, families, friends and those working in cancer services to walk, jog, walog (a combination of walking and jogging) run, cheer at a local 5k Your Way parkrun event.

The event is open to everyone to participate and you don’t have to do the full 5K.

“It's encouraging those who are living with cancer to come out and join a supportive group that will enable them to achieve it their way,” said Dearbhail Maloney, director of the Little Way Cancer Centre.

“Family members, carers, healthcare workers are all welcome to join this event. At the end of your achievement you will be guaranteed a clap and a cuppa.

“The Little Way are delighted to bring this initiative to Kildare as there are many positive benefits of encouraging physical activity whilst undergoing treatment.

“Exercise supports overall wellbeing, helps to self-manage and reduce cancer related fatigue and overall quality of life.”

The 5k Your Way Move Against Cancer is part of the centre’s wellbeing programme which includes support groups, Tai Chi classes and Complementary Therapies. For details, call 045 902996 between 10am and 2pm Monday to Friday or register for this event by emailing:naasgroup@5kyourway.org. All are welcome.