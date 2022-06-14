Broadcaster Doireann Garrihy and Love Island's Greg O’Shea to judge Derby Day Best Dressed at the Curragh, Co Kildare

Broadcaster and impressionist Doireann Garrihy and Love Island winner and Olympic rugby player Greg O'Shea will judge the Most Stylish competition, in association with the K Club, at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on June 25.

Joining Doireann and Greg in the judging stakes will be Breeda McLoughlin, wife of Dubai Duty Free’s executive vice chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin, and fashion expert Bairbre Power.

Fashion and millinery will be the barometer of style on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day, with organisers challenging race goers with a new theme – ‘Let’s Go Big’ – and judge Doireann is encouraging all attendees to put their best shoe forward in the hope of winning the covetable Dubai Duty Free Most Stylish title in association with The K Club.

“This is the first summer since 2019 where there will be full attendance at The Curragh and no restrictions when it comes to attending the races. To celebrate everyone coming together again, we’ll be on the lookout for people who have brought their A game to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Saturday June 25 – let’s go big and really have some fun! Big hat, big dress, big jewellery, big energy. We’ve waited long enough for this. We'd love to see people really go for it on the day.”

Commenting on the excitement around this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President Marketing, Dubai Duty Free said, “This is our 15th year as title sponsor and our 21st year in association with The Curragh. Given that we can now return to full capacity crowds it is going to make this year very special. We are looking forward to once more being back at The Curragh and enjoying all that this special day brings in terms of racing and, of course, fashion, which plays a very big part on the day.”

Greg and Doireann are encouraging racegoers to 'go big' with their Derby fashion this year

Speaking about his excitement ahead of race day, Greg O’Shea gave competitors his own unique piece of advice. “Personally, I love to see men and women really own their look. Yes, you can put on a great dress or a dapper suit but going big with energy and confidence can really make someone stand out from the crowd in what they are wearing. That’s something we are really looking to find on the day too when on the ground at The Curragh.”

Paul Heery, General Manager of The K Club, is looking forward to a great day of racing and fashion at the Curragh. “The K Club is delighted to be part of this internationally-anticipated day of sport and style, and our judges will certainly have their work cut out to find the Dubai Duty Free Most Stylish titles in what will be the biggest crowd for years. It’s going to be a big day out, full of fun, glamour and style – just what we love at The K Club.”

This year sees two incredible competition prizes on offer with the Most Stylish Lady walking away with a holiday of a lifetimeat home and abroad courtesy of Dubai Duty Free and The K Club. As well as being crowned ‘Most Stylish’ on the day, one lucky lady will receive return flights for two to Dubai with five glorious nights in Dubai Duty Free’s own five-star hotel, The Jumeirah Creekside, as well as €1,000 in spending money at the award-winning airport retailer. Back on home soil, the winner and a guest will also be treated to a two-night stay in a luxurious Liffey Suite at The K Club, dinner on one evening in South Bar & Restaurant, spa treatments plus transfers to or from Dublin Airport (if required).

The prize for Most Stylish Man is a fantastic five-star K Club VIP experience which includes two nights in a luxury suite, dinner on both evenings in two of the resort’s stylish and buzzing new restaurants, The Palmer and South, and a long list of fabulous resort activities including segway tours, spa treatments, whiskey tasting, clay-pigeon shooting and a €500 voucher to spend at nearby Kildare Village.

Gates at The Curragh for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby open at 11am on Saturday, June 25, with style spotters and judges ready and waiting to find their favourites. Ticket booking in advance is advisable with a variety of promotional offers now available at curragh.ie.

