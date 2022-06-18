Man charged after DNA find from 2014 burglary allegedly matched, Kildare court told

The case was heard in Naas courthouse
An alleged match for DNA discovered at a 2014 burglary was recently discovered thanks to advancements in forensic technology.
On Thursday, June 9, Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob claimed that the DNA belonged to Mark Moorehouse, with an address listed as Clongorey, Barrettstown, Newbridge.
The 40-year-old appeared via video link as he is currently serving a prison sentence. Sgt Jacob told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the alleged burglary happened on January 15, 2014 at Friary Road in Kildare.
Judge Zaidan refused jurisdiction over the case, and adjourned it to June 23 for consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions and to allow time for a book of evidence to be presented.
