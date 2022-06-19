Get ready to rock with Qween, Smash Hits, at Curragh after Derby

Qween will rock The Curragh on Derby Friday with their brilliant authentic and much acclaimed show after racing on the parade ring plaza stage.

The acclaimed tribute band have wowed audiences with a theatrical show that brings the audience right back in time to the front row of a classic Queen gig performing all their best known songs.

90s party

The fabulous Smash Hits will continue the Irish Derby Day party playing all the hits of the 90s and much more for racegoing revellers.

Leading international soprano Chloe Agnew from the world-renowned Celtic Women will add spectacle and pageantry to the weekend by performing the National Anthem and the Curragh theme “The Curragh of Kildare on Irish Derby Day, accompanied by the Army Band. She is the daughter of Twink and leading musician David Agnew and has performed all over the world.

Gospel choir

The Newbridge Gospel Choir will welcome racegoers on Saturday and Sunday.

A variety of other local musicians will entertain racegoers throughout the venue over all three days.