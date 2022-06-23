PHOTOS: Vehicle blocks road after it loses control and overturns on its side

The vehicle at the scene / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
This was the scene earlier today when a car lost control and overturned.
The incident happened on the Malahide Road off the M50 in north Dublin.
Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.
The route was blocked as emergency services dealt with the obstruction.
The road was cleared for traffic again when the vehicle was removed from the scene.
