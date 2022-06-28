Search

28 Jun 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

28 Jun 2022 7:10 AM

Community Games finals make a memorable return; report, results and picture coverage.

Sheridans to the fore as Naas open defence of hurling crown in impressive manner.

Coill Dubh cause big upset defeating Celbridge in SHC preliminary.

Icing on the caks as Grangenolvin add league title to their promotion success.

Experienced Athy side capture Reserve A League.

Defeat puts Kildare into camogie relegation battle.

A look ahead to busy week of action on the club scene.

Two page picture special from a Feast of hurling at Naas U10 tournament.

The Big Interview: Daragh Nolan chats with Kildare town native, Mick Kearin as he recalls Cup wins and adventures with  Shamrock Rovers on the European stage.

Another big day for Setanta Boxing Club with more national titles bagged.

Golf: All the results from the Fairways plus Picture Special from the Dermot Earley Classic.

Racing: Fine Derby Festival weekend for local jockeys and trainers.

Greyhounds: Coss is the Real Deal in RCETS final at Newbridge Stadium.

KDFL: Moone rise to the challenge against Newbridge Hotspurs; Naas United in control, plus Senior Focus, along with up-to-date tables, fixtures and all the results of the week.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media