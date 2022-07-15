MISSING PERSON APPEAL: Man (78) missing from Celbridge, Co Kildare

Vincent Walsh, Celbridge
A 78-year-old man has gone missing from Celbridge, Co Kildare. Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing Vincent Walsh, who was last seen this morning, Friday, July 15.
Vincent is 5’ 7” in height, of medium build with short grey hair and a beard. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a blue and pink striped shirt, beige trousers, navy shoes and a blue Northface jacket.
Anyone with information on Vincent’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
