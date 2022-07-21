Woman seriously assaulted at Moore Abbey Wood, Monasterevin, Co Kildare

A woman in her 20s was seriously assaulted at the popular Moore Abbey Wood walking trail and recreation site in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, last Sunday afternoon, July 17.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault, in which the woman received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at the forest recreation area, which is located on the Kildangan Road, just outside of Monasterevin town.

Gardaí are following a line of inquiry in relation to the assault. It is understood that the victim was assaulted by a person known to her, and that the incident is not a case of a random attack.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the Monasterevin area on Sunday, July 17, between 1pm and 5.20pm and who may have footage (including dashcam) to make that footage available to them.

Gardaí would particularly like to speak with two women who assisted the injured party.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.