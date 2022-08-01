Closed Ballitore, Co Kildare, garda station to be sold soon

The former garda station in Ballitore, which closed a decade ago, is not being considered to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, the OPW has confirmed.

The two-storey facility outside the village was shut down as part of a nationwide review of the garda network which also saw the closure of stations in Kill as well as Ballymore Eustace, Hollywood and Donard.

When asked about the current status of the Ballitore garda station, the OPW told the Leader that some surplus properties may be made available to the government as part of the humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine, but the Ballitore property not being considered.

A spokesperson said: “The OPW continues to progress its property disposal programme in line with its disposal policy, ie, consider alternative State use in the first instance, in advance of sale. One of the alternative State uses that has been considered for surplus properties is the accommodation requirement of the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth as part of the humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine.

“The OPW and the Department are in regular communication and surplus properties owned by the OPW will be made available to the Department, if required, in advance of a disposal.”

The statement added: “However, the Department has not indicated that the former garda station property at Ballitore is viable for their requirements and the OPW intends to proceed with its disposal at the appropriate time.”