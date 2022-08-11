Search

11 Aug 2022

Newbridge Greyhound meeting cancelled this Friday

Greyhound Board calls off racing due to hot weather

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

11 Aug 2022 4:24 PM

Due to Met Éireann’s High Temperature warning for Leinster and Munster and considering the care and welfare needs of racing greyhounds, Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ) has announced the suspension of evening racing and trial activity (after 11am) at all stadia for Friday August 12, including the weekly Friday meeting at Newbridge Stadium.  This is in addition to the suspension of activity previously announced for today (Thursday 11th).

Racing will not take place at Shelbourne Park, Limerick Greyhound Stadium and Enniscorthy tonight (Thursday August 11).

There will be no racing on Friday August 12 at the following venues:  Newbridge, Kilkenny, Kingdom Greyhound Stadium (Tralee), Galway, Curraheen Park (Cork), Shelbourne Park (Dublin) and Clonmel.

RCÉ says it will review the position daily considering the latest weather forecast.

Owners and trainers are reminded of the importance of good ventilation in transportation arrangements for greyhounds and ensuring that adequate water and other supports are available for all greyhounds.  Further advice and information on ‘caring for the greyhound in hot weather’ is available on www.grireland.ie

