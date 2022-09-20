Search

20 Sept 2022

World ploughing contest due to be hosted by Russia will instead take place in Ireland

World ploughing contest due to be hosted by Russia will instead take place in Ireland

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

20 Sept 2022 12:08 PM

An international ploughing contest due to take place in Russia will instead take place at this year's National Ploughing Championships. 

The World Ploughing Contest was moved due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) taking on the challenge of staging the event at short notice in Ireland. 

Competitors from over 25 countries including India and Uganda will be taking part in the contest at the National Ploughing Championships (NPC), which runs from today (Tuesday September 20) until Thursday September 22. 

Minister McConalogue commended the NPA for ensuring the 67th running of the contest could take place. 

He said, "I commend the work of Anna May and Anna Marie McHugh for acting swiftly to ensure the World Ploughing Contest could take place by bringing them to Ireland. It has been a huge logistical challenge putting it all in place but I know it will be a success." 

The Minister also confirmed that his Department has been engaging with the NPA to provide support in bringing the World Ploughing Contest to Ireland. 

"Ploughing is an art and a skill that is celebrated across the world but we do it better than anyone. That's why it's great to see that the Ploughing is coming home. I have approved in principle a financial support package to help the NPA with the running of the Worlds. I again commend the work of the NPA and wish everyone a great week in Laois."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media