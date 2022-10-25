Search

25 Oct 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

25 Oct 2022 6:25 AM

Controversial GAA pundit, Joe Brolly, blasts modern day coaches and managers and points the finger at those reponsible for the way modern football has developed.

Kildare junior champions, Straffan, come from behind, to win comfortably and march on in Leinster.

Eadestown and Kilcullen Ladies crash out of Leinster but Raheens march on.

Reports and all the results from the Whitewater SC U23 football championship.

Two-page picture special from Raheens GAA 'Lunch with the Stars' at Keadeen Hotel.

Five Kildare players honoured with Christy Ring Team of the Year accolades.

Exciting fare at Naas Lawn Tennis Club senior championships.

Halverstown Cricket Club prepare for Gala Night.

Big turn-out at Kilcullen Canoe Club's Kayak Marathon.

Racing: The Big Dog wins the Munster National, plus all the Kildare Racing News of the week.

Golf: all the results from the Fairways.

KDFL: Semi-finals of the Lumsden Cup, along with fixtures, reports and the up-to-date tables.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media