Motoring: French favourite Peugeot goes fully electric

The new Peugeot e-208 is the fully-electrified version of the stunning 208, which has already found favour with throngs of motorists across Ireland.

The e-208 is almost indistinguishable from its internal combustion engine (ICE) siblings. Externally, the only real visual differences compared with petrol and diesel versions of the 208 are the discreet ‘e’ monogramme badging on the rear haunches of the car, a front grille the same colour as the bodywork, a blue-green tinge to the Peugeot Lion emblems, gloss-black wheel arches, and 17” aluminium diamond-cut wheel rims with inserts to improve aerodynamics, while internally a number of electric-specific details appear on the driver display.

Five Door Body Style

The e-208 is a smart-looking five-door hatchback with excellent credentials to prove that its beauty is more than just skin deep. Powering the e-208 is a 50kWh battery and a 136bhp electric motor that work together to enable a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 8.1-seconds and a top speed of 150km/h (where permitted).

Thanks to between 260 and 300Nm of instant torque (driving mode dependent), power is supplied to the e-208’s front wheels in a swift and well-controlled manner. With an official range of up to 348kms, the e-208 is on par with it close relatives, the Opel Corsa-e and DS 3 E-Tense, and charging is done through a port tucked into the flank where the fuel cap normally is.

Outstanding Specification

Specification levels in the new Peugeot e-208 are identical to those found in the 208 ICE models, and consist of Active, Allure Pack and top-spec GT.

Test Car Details

My test car was a new e-208 GT which was finished in striking Pearl White pearlescent paintwork with a contrasting black roof, wheel arches and door mirror casings for maximum visual impact. Exclusive GT trim includes key features such as; Visio Park 1 (180-degree colour reversing camera with front and rear parking sensors), 10-inch colour touchscreen with 3D navigation, leather-effect and cloth seat material, perforated multi-function steering wheel with integrated GT emblem, customisable ambient lighting, 17-inch diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels, Diamond Black roof, full LED headlights with Smartbeam Assist LED daytime running lights, Three-Claw Headlights with distinctive ‘Tooth’ design, and upgraded safety systems to include Active Safety Brake with night function and cyclist and pedestrian detection.

The e-208 comes with an app that allows drivers to check on the car’s status, control charging, pre-set the climate control and more. The e-208 sets the standard for rapid charging in the small-car class. From a 100kW rapid charger, a 160km top-up can be achieved in around 20 minutes, while a 50kW charger will provide the same top-up in 40 minutes. However, the e-208 can be charged via an 11kW Wallbox, with the complete charge taking just 5 hours (0-100% capacity).

On The Road

The e-208 feels solid and reassuring to drive, and potent power delivery from a standing start, along with terrific mid-range punch, make the driving experience even more rewarding. A choice of three driving modes — Eco, Normal and Sport — provide drivers with the ability to select a mode to suit their driving style, or mood. This means you can tailor the car to be fun, economical or somewhere in-between.

Sport mode was engineered to allow drivers make the most of the maximum power available by sharpening throttle and steering responses, with the modes easily changeable by way of a switch located adjacent to the transmission lever on the centre console. As with most electric cars, the e-208’s motor becomes a generator, and puts power back into the battery when you lift off the accelerator pedal. This ‘regenerative braking’ function is simple to initiate, and is very easy to get used to.

From behind the small and sporty steering wheel of the e-208, it is clear to see that a huge amount of effort went in to creating a truly upmarket cabin, with ‘Piano’ keys proving to be as practical as they are stylish.

The e-208 is a very easy car to live with and, with an overall length of just over four-metres, it is as easy to park as it is to negotiate congested city streets. However, on motorway journeys, the e-208 will sparkle in terms of pace, comfort, composure and overall drivability too.

Verdict, Pricing & Warranty

Although the Peugeot e-208 is not a big car, it still has five seats and five doors. This gives it an advantage over the Mini Electric, which has only four seats and three doors. The e-208 looks and feels like its petrol and diesel 208 siblings, so for drivers who want an electric car to fit in with the crowd, it is a perfect choice.

Drivers will enjoy all the benefits of an electric car — low running costs, zero pollution, serene cabin, and an enjoyable driving experience — without sticking out like a sore thumb.

I feel the e-208 will certainly appeal to younger and more mature drivers in equal measure, along with small families looking for a car the feels snazzy, cool and ultra-modern.

The new Peugeot e-208 is priced from just €28,730 (ex-delivery, but inclusive of a VRT rebate and SEAI Grant for private customers).