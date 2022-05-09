REVEALED: How much are Irish motorists spending on fuel a year?

A survey of 1,000 people, conducted by iReach for insurers Aviva, found that Irish motorists are spending more than €2,000 a year to fill their cars, reflecting the rise in fuel costs over the past year.

According to a new survey, the average monthly spend by Irish motorists on petrol or diesel stands at €180 with a third of people spending over €200 a month.

In 2020, the average cost of filling the car for a year stood at €1,554 and in 2021, this figure rose to €1,833.

The Aviva survey shows the impact of prices surging even more in recent months, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Aviva’s managing director of personal lines Billy Shannon said: “€180 a month is not an insignificant amount of money — and more than a third of people are spending well above this.

“The petrol pumps are one of the hardest hit areas in terms of inflation, having seen significant increases in the last 12 months.

"Where once people might take the car out on the weekend for trips and travel, or use it for shorter journeys around their locality, many are now having to think about how they can economise and find alternative modes of transport where possible.”