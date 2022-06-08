SHOCKING: The scandalous price to rent a car for a week in Ireland

A quote to rent a car for a week in Ireland went viral on social media due to the extortionate cost.
RTÉ radio presenter Joe Duffy tweeted a picture of the insane asking price from a car company which was valued at €18,703.50!!
€18,703.50 to rent a car for a week. @Failte_Ireland @ireland.com #ripoffrepublic pic.twitter.com/D8rJn3JmTb— JOE DUFFY (@joeliveline) June 7, 2022
People responded by rightly criticising the crazy price:
Cheaper to buy a second hand one & ditch it in Dublin Airport when flying home!— Sarah-Jane Murphy (@sjanemurf) June 7, 2022
A tourist seeing these prices plus accommodation would be like why would I go there. It looks like we are trying to scare away tourists.— Mark O Malley (@malleyom1) June 7, 2022
A chauffeur limo including driver available for a fraction— Katie (@ADumbBlonde56) June 7, 2022
