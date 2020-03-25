HSE approved homecare provider Caremark Kildare is hiring

Caremark Kildare is hiring

Caremark is a HSE approved home care provider which delivers care and support to people of all ages and disabilities who wish to remain in their own homes.

Only the best care and support people are recruited by Caremark.

Caremark currently has vacancies all across Co Kildare.

Due to the Covid-19 / coronavirus health emergency, Caremark can currently recruit people without qualifications, however they will have to complete Caremark’s training.

All Caremark's care and support workers are fully qualified, trained and Garda vetted.

All workers are fully supervised for timeliness and quality of their care.

Caremark's preparedness for Covid 19 ensured the company had supplies of masks, gloves, sanitisers distributed to all carers and clients two weeks ago.

So far the service has not been disrupted due to the committed staff. Caremark said it has continued to provide service to all its service users.

The Caremark team are currently working very hard to ensure service users are safe and secure during these difficult days.

A spokesperson added:

"When you see Caremark, it’s the mark of excellent care

"We strive to be recommended with confidence.

"We work 24/7 365 days of the year.

"Make Caremark your choice for care of your loved ones."

