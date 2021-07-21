PHOTOS: Kildare sizzles in the summer heatwave of 2021

As Kildare people enjoy the summer heatwave this week, we asked you to send us your favourite photographs of the county sizzling in the sun. Whether it's out and about or in your own back garden, we want to see how you're cooling down as the weather heats up!
Here are just some of the pictures we've received so far - keep an eye out for more! We'll use the best pictures in the Leinster Leader newspaper next week and on our online websites.
Got a summer snap to send us? Email this special address - heatwavekildare@gmail.com.
Click the Next > arrow above the photo or 'Next Story' below to go to the next picture
Eimear McArdle: Quinn cooling down in the washing basket in the back garden in Prosperous
