Kildare pictures: Out & About at Newbridge Parishes Race Day at the Curragh Racecourse

Joshua O'Neill, Stanislaw Pekal, Antoni Mizgala, Liliana Pekal, Francisze Mizgala and Jacob O'Neill enjoying the recent Newbridge Parishes Race Day at the Curragh Racecourse, which was held on the May Bank Holiday Monday.
Pictures: Aishling Conway
Rian Boran of Kildare wins possession of the sliotar ahead of Wicklow's Kieran Conway. Picture: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.