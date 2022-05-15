Fashion Fix: Cici and Boo children's fashion at Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, Co Kildare

Mini dungarees, nine months to five years, €32.99
Cici and Boo, located in the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, are proud stockists of the popular Name It brand. They are also the first Irish stockist of the highly-regarded Portuguese brand Zippy.
They stock clothing for children aged from one month to 12 years.
Cici and Boo has also just launched its online store at www.ciciandboo.ie.
Aaron Browne of Kildare in action against Michael Rafferty of Tyrone in the U20 Football All-Ireland Under Final at Ballyshannon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.