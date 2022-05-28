Search

28 May 2022

PICTURES: Golfers mark pro Gerry Burke's 25th at Kildare's Royal Curragh Golf Club

Testimonial for Gerry

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

28 May 2022 9:52 AM

Email:

sport@leinsterleader.ie

Mel Donnelly, Mary O'Connell, Gerry Burke and Marie Donnelly

Members of Royal Curragh Golf Club showed their support for their Club Professional, Gerry Burke, recently when they turned out in huge numbers for a Testimonial Day to mark the player's 25th year attached to the club.

Very popular with both members and visitors alike, Gerry, an Ardclough native, began his golfing career with Tommy Halpin in Bodenstown Golf Club.

Both himself and Tommy then joined Castlewarden, which was a farm at the time that had been bought by a group of people who signed up both to lay-out and design a new course.

Gerry later became Pro at nearby Cill Dara.

After that, and always anxious to give playing professionally a shot, he joined the Challenge Tour and stayed at that for three years before eventually applying for the position of Golf Professional at The Curragh (no Royal at that time initially). That was back in 1996 and he has remained there ever since.
Extremely well-liked and a very popular figure, Gerry runs a very well stocked shop at the club while also is kept very busy with lessons to the young, and the not-so-young golfers that seek his services.
Jim Conlon, Captain Royal Curragh said “the turnout on the day was exceptional and is testament to the apprec-
iation members have of Gerry's contribution to the club over the last 25 years or so.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media