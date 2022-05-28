WATCH: The moment Newbridge's Ashleigh Byrne is crowned Kildare Rose of Tralee 2022

Search

28 May 2022

Well done, Ashleigh!

Ashleigh Byrne, the new Kildare Rose. Picture: Aishling Conway

28 May 2022 4:43 PM

Ashleigh Byrne, 25, from Newbridge, was crowned the new Kildare Rose at a gala selection evening in Barberstown Castle on Friday.

Some 27 contestants took part in the Kildare Rose this year, and Ashleigh will no go on to represent Kildare in the International Festival in Tralee later this summer.

Ashleigh was sponsored by Newbridge Silverware for this year's Kildare Rose. 

In her own words, she was 'born and bred in the bog lands of Kildare, on a beautiful rural road just outside of Newbridge'. She studied Sculpture and Combined Media in the Limerick School of Art and Design. Since graduating, she has worked on film sets and teaches art classes.

This year's Kildare Rose was hosted by broadcaster Marty Morrissey. Watch below, as he announces this year's Kildare Rose.

