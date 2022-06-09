PICTURES: Were you at the June Fest St Mark's Duck Race in Newbridge, Co Kildare?

Crowds turned up at Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge on Saturday morning to support the St Mark's Duck Race at June Fest. Participants were invited to sponsor a duck and be in with a chance to win a prize. Pictured above are Ciara Kennedy, Alan Beale and Eve Lorigan - click 'Next' for more great photos from the event.
Pictures: Aishling Conway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.