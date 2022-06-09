PICTURES: Eimear Crehan gig kicks off a new series of Kildare concerts

Eliana, Aileen and Susan O'Brien enjoying the concert. Click through for more photos from the event. Pictures: Aishling Conway
Local singer/songwriter Eimear Crehan kicked off a new series of concerts being held in St Mary’s Church of Ireland in Maynooth, accompanied by local support acts Ross A and Sadhbh Keane
Megan O'Neill played on June 8, and an evening of spoken word curated by Tapasya Narang and featuring local poets is taking place on June 15.
Tickets are available from ticketstop.ie. This series of concerts is supported by Kildare County Council and funded under the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.
