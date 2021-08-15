Consider a career with Aldi

SPONSORED CONTENT

Aldi Ireland is now recruiting Store Assistants to join its growing team across its eight Kildare stores. We spoke to Celbridge deputy store manager Ruzica Kasalo to learn more about working with Aldi.

What attracted you to a career with Aldi?

I work at Aldi’s Celbridge store as a deputy store manager and have been a member of the Aldi team since last October. I love the challenge of working in a fast-paced environment with so much variety each and every day.

What is the best part of your job?

For me, it’s working as part of a team and being given the support needed to succeed in my career. The atmosphere is always positive and supportive in our store too, which has been key over the past 18 months throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aldi rewards hard work and there are excellent opportunities for promotion. If you have a strong work ethic and you are committed to doing your best every day, Aldi will happily push you forward in your career.

What kind of benefits do you get?

Aldi offers market-leading pay and is the highest paying supermarket in Ireland.

The training we receive is also fantastic. From training courses to customer service essentials, Aldi values staff and ensures everyone performs to the best of their ability.

Aldi also offers paid holidays and a rewards scheme, which I love!

What about work/life balance?

A good work/life balance is essential, and Aldi understands this.

We work in shifts and the hours are flexible which means I have enough time to enjoy my personal interests. Our shifts and hours are also planned four weeks in advance, which really helps with planning my life outside of work.

What is your advice for people thinking of joining the Aldi team?

If you like working in a fast-paced environment where every day is different and you get to meet different people daily, then this is the job for you!

If you are interested in joining the Aldi team, please visit www.aldirecruitment.ie for more detail.