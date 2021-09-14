"It didn't go so well last time" - Twitter reacts to alleged Garth Brooks return
The possibility of country star Garth Brooks returning to Croke Park has set Irish Twitter ablaze, with everyone from Blindboy to broadcasters commenting on the potential gigs.
It's seven years since five planned nights at the stadium were all scrapped by Brooks after Dublin City Council granted licenses for just three of the nights. Hundreds of thousands of tickets were refunded to disappointed fans.
News of the potential comeback circulated online yesterday evening and Twitter users had plenty to say:
Lads, I'm so bloody excited.— Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) September 13, 2021
I heard that the Garth Brooks gig will be his last ever. The croke park revellers will toss confetti rice on stage, and his innards will explode like those of a pigeon at a wedding— The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) September 13, 2021
Ya well it didn't go so well last time— Jason Dixon (@eskiesfan895) September 13, 2021
If @garthbrooks is turned away in the Capital again he’d be more than welcome in the West of Ireland! #GarthBrooks #CrokePark #Galway #Pearse pic.twitter.com/eTOBq4y04O— Cllr. Eddie Hoare (@EddieHoareFG) September 13, 2021
Garth Brooks is threatening us with concerts in Croke Park again— Chantelle (@PrettyLilChan) September 13, 2021
Ah now, didn't we have to go through this dog and pony show a few years back???— CharlieHustle19 (@NAtcheson16) September 13, 2021
Eureka! Have finally figured out how to get Irish media to cover #climate change obsessively:— John Gibbons (@think_or_swim) September 14, 2021
How about we simply rename it "Garth Brooks"?
So, "Garth Brooks" is coming to Ireland? Wow, that's going to be *huge*, etc...
Two types of people hearing the news Garth Brooks could be coming back to Ireland next year #GarthBrooks pic.twitter.com/3i7MiqbAiT— Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) September 14, 2021
Can we please address the fact that Garth Brooks caused nationwide meltdown in Ireland back in 2014.— Sean Devereux (@Dunn5r) September 13, 2021
security guard in my job cried today when she found out garth brooks might be coming to ireland.— abbie keeley (@KeeleyAbbie) September 13, 2021
Ian Bailey, Conor McGregor, Garth Brooks and Niamh Walsh are trending in Ireland. That's enough Twitter for tonight.— Kevin Doyle (@kevindwriter) September 13, 2021
Would sell my soul for Garth Brooks tickets if he came back to Ireland.— Is Mise Treasa (@MFCerTreasa) September 13, 2021
