'Mobile phone use while driving getting worse' finds AA survey

A new survey from insurance agency AA, found that nearly half of motorists (48.2%) said the problem of phone use while driving has gotten worse in the last 2 years.

Nearly four in every five motorists (79%) said they see other drivers using their phones for handheld calls or texts "often" or "occasionally" while only 5% said they have not seen another driver on the phone in the last year.

However, only two in five said they have used their phones themselves while driving to make a handheld call, send or read a message or check a notification while most of these said they do this "rarely". Only 1.6% of respondents admit to doing this "often", while 59.7% said they "never" do so.

The survey, which included 2,617 motorists, found over one in four drivers said they have opened or changed a music app on their phone while driving in the past year. 70% said they "never" do this.

How bad is the problem of mobile phone use while driving?



In our poll, half of drivers say that phone use at the wheel is getting worse, but most say they never do it themselves.



Full results: https://t.co/c4iBXs40pZ pic.twitter.com/WIX0VeAXn6 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 15, 2021

It is illegal in Ireland to hold a phone while driving, including having it cradled between your neck and shoulder. and holding a phone can result in a fixed charge penalty notice of €60 and three-penalty-points on your driving licence. It is also against the law to open, send or read a message on a phone while driving, even if it is on a dashboard mount.

AA Ireland notes that distracted driving can also lead to charges of driving without due care and attention, careless driving and dangerous driving. In 2020, Gardaí issued 24,474 fixed charged penalty notices for mobile phone use.

The majority of those surveyed (61.5%) said they want to see stronger penalties for phone use while driving.

“This survey shows that most motorists feel that phone use is unacceptable. Most say they never use their own phone for handheld activities while driving, but they feel others do so regularly and think penalties should be more strict," AA Ireland Head of Communications Paddy Comyn said.

"While looking at a notification might feel quick, when driving at 120km/h on the motorway, a vehicle travels around the length of a soccer pitch every 3.5 seconds. In the five seconds it takes to manually dial a number, you could drive the length of a soccer pitch and a half without looking."