PROPERTY WATCH: Incredible midlands home is on the market for an eye opening price - Take a tour around

An incredible home in the midlands is now up for sale - but it also comes with an incredible price tag.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A TOUR AROUND THIS STATEMENT HOME
Located on the Clara Road, Tullamore, 'Roncalli' is a five bedroom home that has an asking price of €595,000.
It is described as a magnificent architecturally designed split level home standing on a 0.5 acre corner site and superbly located.
It is further described as 'a most impressive home' which has double entrance gates comprises a beautiful entrance hallway with turning staircase, double doors from the hallway lead to a well proportioned sitting room
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A TOUR AROUND THIS STATEMENT HOME
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.