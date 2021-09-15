'League of Their Own' stars in Ireland filming latest season of hit TV show

Jamie Redknapp and Patrice Evra filming in West Kerry
Former premier league footballers and television stars spent time in Adare Manor, Co. Limerick earlier this week as they filmed a popular British TV programme in West Kerry.
Sky Sports Pundit and ‘A League of their Own’ star Jamie Redknapp posted pictures to his Instagram story of the five-star resort, that he famously stayed in for the 2010 JP McManus Golf PRO-AM.
Accompanying him was former Manchester United footballer Patrice Evra and English actor Romesh Ranganathan, as well as cricket legend Freddie Flintoff.
The star-studded contingent is this week filming for the latest series of ‘A League of their Own’ in Kerry and have been enjoying their downtime between day shoots at the World famous Limerick resort.
Mr. Redknapp posted this picture to his Instagram of him enjoying a pint of Guinness yesterday, post shoot.
