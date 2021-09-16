Search

16/09/2021

Looking for work? Further opportunity to become a Field Supervisor for next year's Census

Each supervisor will be based in their own homes

Further opportunity to become a Census Field Supervisor for Census 2022

April 3, 2022 will be the next census

Reporter:

Reporter

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has re-opened the Census Field Supervisor competition due to a shortage of applicants in a limited number of areas, including all Gaeltacht areas.

Applications will be accepted on the CSO website until 2pm on Tuesday, September 21.  

Commenting on the re-opening, Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Administration, said: “There are a number of census areas around the country where there is a shortage of applicants.  Census Field Supervisors will work near their own locality, so it is important to have applicants from local areas.  In Gaeltacht areas, we need people with a good command of the Irish language. The locations for which we will accept applications are listed on the CSO website.”

The next census will take place April 3, 2022. Each supervisor will be based in their homes and will manage a team of 10 to 13 census enumerators.  

Explaining the positions, Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Administration, continued: “The jobs are home-based and field supervisors will earn €564 per week plus allowances. The contract will begin in January 2022 and conclude in early May of that year.  

"Field Supervisors will have responsibility for interviewing and training their team as well as ensuring that their team of enumerators are successful in delivering and collecting census forms to and from every home and communal establishment in Ireland.”  

Next year’s census will be the 27th census taken in Ireland and is the biggest survey undertaken in the state. The census provides invaluable information on a range of topics and is used by every government department and local authority in the country to help plan for our future. Census data feeds into the planning stages of most aspects of Irish life, such as schools and hospitals, transport and community services.

“We are looking for people who have team management experience, good communication skills and are computer literate. Successful candidates will receive training.”  Ms Murphy added.

If you wish to apply for a position, applications must be completed by 2pm on Tuesday, September 21 2021 on the CSO website at https://censusrecruitment. cso.ie/

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media