Luxury goods seized after 150 officers carry out CAB raid

Cash and luxury goods were seized today after approximately 150 CAB officers and gardai carried out searches at several premises in Kildare.

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted the search operation in Newbridge, Co. Kildare this morning, Tuesday 21st.

The operation involved approximately 150 Bureau Officers and Gardaí comprised of the Emergency Response Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Unit, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.



Searches of eight residential addresses along with two professional addresses were conducted.



This morning’s operation targeted assets including properties accumulated by an organised crime gang and the following items were seized

• €51,000 in cash

• Eight (8) Rolex watches

• Two (2) Chanel Bags

• Canada Goose Jacket

• Three (3) 201 Ford Focus Cars

• 202 Ford Transit

• 202 CITROËN Berlingo

• 191 Volkswagen Golf



Gardaí also arrested two males, one aged 19 and the other aged 40 for an offence contrary to Section 6 (Deception) of the Theft and Fraud Offence Act in respect of a local Garda Investigation and they are currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.The search today was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation and to date the investigation has identified and restrained seventeen bank accounts containing cumulative funds of €495,000.

This operation was described as a significant development in the on-going criminal and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Tallaght District Detective Unit.