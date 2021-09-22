PROPERTY WATCH: Your prayers could be answered as this old church goes to auction at tempting price

A church in Castlefin, Co Donegal, which is over a century and a half old, is poised to go under the hammer in an online auction later this month.
The property, located at The Diamond in the town, is listed by Dublin-based firm BidX1 with a guide price of just €50,000.
The former Congregational Church of Ireland has some very interesting features amongst which is a pulpit and altar.
The church which was built in 1870 has been deconsecrated. Electricity and water is available on site.
The BidX1 auction takes place on September 30.
