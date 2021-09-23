Wow! This lovingly preserved four-bed cottage is full of surprises - and a bargain too!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Fiddown, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, E32 D535 - €180,000
This four-bedroom cottage style property is new to the market. The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, sitting room, living room, study, kitchen & a bathroom. Rising to the first floor we have four well proportioned bedrooms & a bathroom.
Externally the property has a courtyard with two storage sheds. The property also benefits from a solid fuel burning stove, original timber sash windows, timber wall panelling & many more original features that have been restored to a high standard.
