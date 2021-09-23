Search

Ryder Cup teams, tee times and TV channel as play gets underway

The tournament starts on Friday, September 24

Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter at Whistling Straits PIC: SPORTSFILE

The 43rd Ryder Cup takes place this week with huge Irish interest with Padraig Harrington as captain and Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy on the playing team.

The competition takes place a year later than scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, USA.

Play takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Sept 24-26). Europe are hoping to retain the cup they won in Paris in 2016.

What is the time difference?

There is a six-hour time difference between Ireland and the course in Wisconsin so play will take place during the afternoon and evening (Irish time) over the three days. Play should be wrapped up each day just after midnight and a little earlier on Sunday as the famous singles matches take place.

When will the game tee off?

See below the tee times for the three games below. The players in each group are decided closer to the time.

All times Irish (local time in brackets):

Friday morning foursomes:

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Friday afternoon fourballs:

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Saturday morning foursomes:

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Saturday afternoon fourballs:

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Sunday singles:

Match 1: 5.04pm (11.04am)

Match 2: 5.15pm (11.15am)

Match 3: 5.26pm (11.26am)

Match 4: 5.37pm (11.37am)

Match 5: 5.48pm (11.48am)

Match 6: 5.59pm (11.59am)

Match 7: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 8: 6.21pm (12.21pm)

Match 9: 6.32pm (12.32pm)

Match 10: 6.43pm (12.43pm)

Match 11: 6.54pm (12.54pm)

Match 12: 7.05pm (1.05pm)

Where can you watch the action?

This year's Ryder Cup will be aired exclusively by Sky Sports. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Golf at 1pm on Friday and Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

Which players are on the teams?

The European Team:

Jon Rahm

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Bernd Wiesberger

Matt Fitzpatrick

Lee Westwood

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Viktor Hovland

Paul Casey

Ian Poulter

The USA team:

Dustin Johnson

Collin Morikawa

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Daniel Berger

Harris English

Tony Finau

