Irish hairdressers want permanent reduced VAT rate to help salons

The Irish hairdressing sector are recommending a permanent VAT rate of 9% going forward to help struggling salons.

That's according to the Irish Hairdressers Federation, which is launching their pre-Budget submission today.

The recommendations will reportedly support the sector in the wake of closures and restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been delivered to Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe.

The VAT rate for hairdressing was reduced to 9% from 13.5% last year in a bid to help the struggling industry, however the Federation want the rate to be permanent going forward.

As well as the changed VAT, the group also recommends a flat rate subsidy for trainee hairdressers, fast-tracking the introduction of the National Hairdressing Apprenticeship as well as increasing the grant available from €3000 to €6000.

They also recommend the introduction of a CPD framework for a nationally recognised qualification to help salons employ young people who want a hairdressing career.