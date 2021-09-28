Irish parents warned about poison risks faced by children

A poison prevention service is warning Irish parents about household poison risks faced by children.

The warning comes from the National Poisons Information Centre (NPIC), which posted a notice today reminding parents or people with children in their homes to safely store household products.

In a Twitter post today, the NPIC posted a picture of a toilet cleaner next to a sweet to highlight the dangers.

They stated, "How would a child know the difference? Accidental poisoning occurs every day and can potentially cause serious injury to young children."

According to the group, poisoning is most likely to happen to children between one and four years old with most incidents taking place in the child's home, the home of a grandparent or childminder, at creche or school.

The group reminds parents that poisoning is easily prevented by storing unsafe items away from children for their protection.

If you suspect a child has accidentally ingested poison, call 01 809 2166. The service is available seven days a week from 8am to 10pm, and a 24 hour service is also available on 01 809 2566.