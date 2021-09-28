Search

28/09/2021

Ireland ranked best in the world for Covid resilience

Ireland ranked best in the world for Covid resilience

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

According to a new study from Bloomberg, Ireland has been named as the best country for dealing with Covid-19, in particular, the Delta variant.

The Covid Resilience Ranking, which was published today, credits Ireland for its "startling turnaround" when compared to January of 2021, which at that time, Ireland's Covid outbreak was regarded as the worst in the world.

The report hailed Irelands vaccination rollout and its strategy that was used all over Europe in order to tackle the Delta variant. Over 90% of Ireland's adult population has received two shots, while allowing social activity to resume safely.

Ireland, along with countries like Spain, the Netherlands and Finland held down serious illness and deaths through pioneering moves to largely limit quarantine-free entry to immunized people.

Ireland's position as a new world leader in terms of living with the pandemic comes "thanks to one of the world’s best vaccination rates, projections for a rapid economic rebound and the government’s decision this month to loosen both domestic restrictions as well as travel quarantine rules."

"Ireland, and Europe’s, continued success will depend on widespread vaccination severing the link between easing curbs and virus spread," surmises the Bloomberg report.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media