Medical cannabis plan to be discussed at Leinster House tomorrow

28/09/2021

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Updates on Ireland's Medical Cannabis Access Programme (MCAP) will be discussed with the Joint Committee on Health at Leinster House tomorrow. 

HSE representatives, officials from the Department of Health and the Health Products Regulatory Authority will appear before the committee to discuss details of the plan.

Information on MCAP's structure and roll-out is expected to be revealed, as well as the licensing system and patient access challenges. 

MCAP is designed for patients who suffer from three specific medical indications including spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis, intractable nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy, as well as severe treatment-resistant epilepsy. 

The meeting will take place tomorrow September 29th at 9.30am. 

