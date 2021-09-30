Search

30/09/2021

Hopes for reopening of indoor events as pilot nightclub event takes place tonight

Hopes for reopening of indoor events as pilot nightclub event takes place tonight

Reporter:

David Power

A pilot nightclub event will take place tonight, the first of its kind in Ireland which could lead to a safe return of all venues in the coming weeks.

It has been over 18 months since people have been allowed to enter nightclubs and indoor venues in Ireland, but tonight the Button Factory in Dublin will welcome back 450 people for the test event - 60 per cent of its capacity. 

A number of DJs will take to the stage to perform for those with Digital Covid Certs proving vaccination or recovery.

Patrons will also have to provide negative Antigen tests.

Among the performers will be Sunil Sharpe, founder of the ‘Give us the Night’ campaign which seeks to change Ireland's late-night licensing laws.

At a Dáil committee meeting earlier this year, he said the impact of the pandemic on the cultural industries has been 'swift and brutal' and that a way of life has been frozen.

He said venues are under threat as business owners consider more financially viable tenants.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media