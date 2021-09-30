Search

30/09/2021

Tenancies Board slams landlords for 'unacceptable levels of non-compliance' as rent rises exceed legal caps

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) has vowed to go after landlords that exceed the legal rent cap.

The State body that regulates the rental sector are concerned some landlords are pushing up rents beyond limits imposed under regulations and breaking rent pressure zone caps.

It referred to “unacceptable level of non-compliance by landlords” after its latest rents index recorded rents rising at rates last seen before the pandemic.

“The impact of not complying with these measures can be very severe, and the RTB is committed to ensuring increased compliance with these requirements", said Mr. Goldrick, the interim director of the RTB, adding that this indicates that the pandemic has seen an immediate impact of people moving from urban areas, particularly Dublin.

A spike in rents are increasing more rapidly along the commuter belt and more slowly in Dublin and other urban areas.

Nationally, the average monthly rent now stands a €1,352 per month. This is up €32 a month from the start of the year, the board’s index shows.

Dublin again has the highest rents, with a monthly average of €1,848. This is despite price inflation being lowest in the capital city.

Rents in what are called rent pressure zones are only supposed to rise by 4pc. Some three quarters of the country are covered by rent pressure zones.

Where landlords circumvent the legislation in relation to rent pressure zone rent caps, the board has the power to investigate and apply sanctions, with fines of up to €15,000 and/or costs up to €15,000.

Up to June the board had started almost 400 investigations into improper conducts and to date almost €260,000 has been refunded to current and former tenants as a direct result of breach of rent setting rules.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has told the board to introduce a campaign to identify and, where necessary, pursue those who abuse or ignore their rent setting responsibilities.

 

