Calls on Government to consider the future of young farmers

Macra na Feirme, the Irish voluntary rural youth organisation, is calling on the government to ensure that the upcoming CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) delivery and Carbon Budgets consider young farmers and the future of Irish farming.

According to Teagasc, Ireland’s emissions per kilogram of food production are among the lowest in the Europe and Irish farming is perfectly positioned as a global leader in sustainable food production.

It is important to recognise the contribution that Ireland’s largest indigenous industry has on the livelihoods of young people and ensure future plans keep farming viable.

Macra na Feirme National President John Keane said;

“These plans and budgets will shape the future of farming in Ireland long into the future. What young farmers need is constructive engagement on both topics to ensure that a future is provided, for young people in farming.

“If caps and limits are implemented by our government it would drive food production away from Ireland resulting in increased negative impacts on our climate and environment” added Keane.

Young Irish farmers need government to provide supports and policies that deliver on environmental commitments while also allowing young farmers the opportunity to grow their family farm businesses.

“Getting the balance wrong will result in Irish family farms being placed at a disadvantage compared to our international counterparts” stated Keane.

Macra na Feirme asks government to ensure that the CSP and Carbon Budgets provide young farmers and new entrants the opportunity to enter and grow within the farming sector.

“We cannot find ourselves in a position where farming in Ireland does not provide for new entrants into the sector or allow for young people to grow a business and develop a sustainable living” added Keane.

Plans that restrict both new entrants and young people will not be conducive to meeting our environmental targets, generational renewal commitments nor ensuring the fabric of rural communities is maintained for generations to follow.