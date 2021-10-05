New research reveals that 60% of adults are concerned about contracting the flu since the arrival of COVID-19

New research conducted on behalf of Boots Ireland has revealed 6 in 10 adults (60%) claim that they are concerned about contracting the flu since the arrival of COVID-19.

While levels of concern are quite consistent across age groups, almost 3 in 10 (28%) adults claim that they are more concerned now than they were before COVID-19 about contracting the flu.

Meanwhile, two thirds (67%) of adults claim that they are likely to get the flu vaccine this year.

Those aged 65 and older, are more likely to claim that they are likely to get the flu vaccine this year (84%), with those aged 18-44 significantly less likely to claim that they are very likely to get the flu vaccine this year.

Almost 6 in 10 (57%) adults claim that they would be open to receiving both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time if needed.

This rises to 69% in adults aged 55-64.