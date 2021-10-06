Search

06/10/2021

TROLLEY CRISIS: Almost 500 without beds in worst overcrowding since before pandemic

TROLLEY CRISIS: Almost 500 without beds in worst overcrowding since before pandemic

TROLLEY CRISIS: Almost 500 without beds in worst overcrowding since before pandemic

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Four hundred and sixty seven Irish people are on trolleys today, marking the worst overcrowding since the Covid-19 pandemic began. 

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) released the figures this morning and are calling for action to be taken to keep patients and staff safe. The group want a detailed winter flu plan implemented in what they've called the second worst ever September for overcrowding. 

University Hospital Limerick, Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Galway, Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital are recorded as the most overcrowded hospitals today. 

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha spoke about the crisis and called it "a very dangerous situation". He said, "Not only is it putting our members and their patients at significant risk of COVID infection, but it is placing an extraordinary burden on a workforce that is completely exhausted. 

“Letting overcrowding escalate over the coming months, as we have seen happen year after year, is going to lead to very poor outcomes for patients at a critical time in the pandemic." 

He said the government must come up with "concrete plans" to keep hospitals safe for the coming winter including substantial investment in homecare packages. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media