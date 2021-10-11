Gardai seek public's help to find teenage girl missing since August

Gardai seeking public help to find teenage girl missing since August
Gardai are seeking help from the public to track the whereabouts of a teenager missing since August this year.
Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh, 16, is described as being approximately 5ft 8" in height with long black hair and brown eyes.
The girl has been missing from Youghal, Co Cork since Saturday August 28th and was last seen wearing a white crop top, white tracksuit pants and a beige 3/4 length padded gilet.
Anyone with information on her location are asked to contact Gardai in Midleton on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
