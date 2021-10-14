Search

14/10/2021

Return to offices a "little less likely" amid rising cases, says Finance Minister

Return to offices a "little less likely" amid rising cases, says Finance Minister

The decision for lifting the restrictions will be made on Tuesday

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said a full return to offices for employees is a "little less likely" at the moment amid Covid-19 concerns.

As it stands, a number of restrictions are set to be lifted on Friday, 22 October yet in the past few days, a number of Government heads have cast doubt on the planned reopening due to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned on Wednesday that the major easing of restrictions planned for next week can't be guaranteed as the "pandemic has not gone away".

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said it is "possible" that some of the restrictions due to be lifted may not be on 22 October.

'It does not mean we can let our guard down' - Government says it's still on track to lift restrictions on 22nd

 

While attendance at work for specific business requirements was permitted to commence on a phased and staggered basis from 20 September, Donohoe has now said that a full return to offices at the moment is "a little less likely".

However, he told The Pat Kenny Show that the government would make a final decision on the matter on Tuesday.

"We do know that when we go through big changes in mobility and activity within our society, it affects where we are with the disease," said the Minister.

"The most recent triggers of that are the return to school, the return to college and we're going to really look at that carefully next week".

Donohoe said that while Ireland has made "gigantic process" this year reducing the virus' spread, Covid-19 has now stabilised at a higher level than had been hoped, meaning "there are some signs of concern".

"What I want to avoid is being in a situation that the progress that we've made, with re-opening the economy, that we have to reverse our current level of progress," he added.

"So NPHET are going to be meeting early next week, they'll advise the government, and we'll make a decision on the matter on Tuesday."

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media