Popular vitamins recalled from Irish supermarkets due to pesticide fears
A brand of vitamins has been removed from Irish supermarket shelves due to fears over the presence of a banned pesticide.
Batches of Emergen-C Energy Release and Immunity Support reportedly contain Ethylene Oxide, a pesticide not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the consumption of the contaminated product doesn't pose an acute risk to health, but there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption over a long period of time.
The FSAI has recommended exposure to the substance needs to be minimised.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the affected batches.
